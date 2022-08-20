Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Invests $10.94 Million in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 671,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,000. Verra Mobility makes up approximately 2.7% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Verra Mobility as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 634,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter.

VRRM stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

