Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Invests $21.84 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,000. Concentrix makes up approximately 5.4% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $134.29 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.82.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,295.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,596 shares of company stock worth $70,454,029. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

