Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Makes New $4.36 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,560 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $425.06 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

