WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

