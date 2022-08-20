WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $107.00 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 972.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.