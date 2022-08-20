WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GXO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

