WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 9,094 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.22. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,482,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,482,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $6,361,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,661,772.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,056 shares of company stock worth $93,769,324. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

