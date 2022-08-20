WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 9,567 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 2,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in NetApp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 65.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

NetApp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

