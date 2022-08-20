WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $136.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

