WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

