WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 83,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Meritor by 13,646.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,048,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 65,857 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Meritor by 731.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,682,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,075 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Meritor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 896,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritor in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

