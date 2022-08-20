WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 76,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 348,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $55,210,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth $22,424,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth $14,058,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth $10,785,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth $5,637,000.

