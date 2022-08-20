Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.50 million-$247.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.80 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.02)-$(0.08) EPS.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $109.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 4.54. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. Wolfspeed’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Wolfspeed from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.75.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,097.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Read More

