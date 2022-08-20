WOO Network Hits Market Cap of $183.76 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $183.76 million and approximately $22.55 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,187.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00101988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032441 BTC.

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,966,574,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,145,153,748 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

