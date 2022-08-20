XMax Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (XMX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $633,633.59 and approximately $155,545.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One XMax coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,289.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003791 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00127476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00105811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033196 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XMax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

