Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.93. 1,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 172,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $905.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

