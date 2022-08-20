Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.93. 1,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 172,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
Xponential Fitness Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $905.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
