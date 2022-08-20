yOUcash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.41 Billion (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $1.09 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00117010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00127482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

yOUcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

