Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,433. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

