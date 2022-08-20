Zcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $964.77 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $964.77 million and approximately $79.49 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $63.96 or 0.00300811 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00116127 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00076611 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002079 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004000 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,083,444 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.
