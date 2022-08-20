Zebi Token 1-Day Volume Tops $922.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 56.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $156,511.71 and approximately $922.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00786724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,244,821,178 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,729,477 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.