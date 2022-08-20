Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $128,616.70 and $9,199.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,270.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003780 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00127400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00099193 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

