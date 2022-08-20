Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Susan Daimler Sells 4,283 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. 638,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,798. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 46,965 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 244,988 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,048,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

