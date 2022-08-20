Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Mark Richard Young Sells 3,443 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Richard Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,356,000 after purchasing an additional 596,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

