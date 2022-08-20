Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,198 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,356,000 after acquiring an additional 256,237 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

