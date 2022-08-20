Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $91.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.34.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $357.93.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

