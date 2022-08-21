1,116 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $557,799,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $153.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average of $182.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

