12,418 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $295.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.33 and a 200-day moving average of $276.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

