150,000 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,267,000. Enphase Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. American National Bank grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.70. 2,668,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,317. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.94 and a 200 day moving average of $193.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.