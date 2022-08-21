30,000 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Acquired by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 628,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 962,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 54,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,656. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 314.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,571.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

