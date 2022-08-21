3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,713,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,315. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $197.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.72. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.