55I LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,608 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $25,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. 6,096,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.