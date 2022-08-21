55I LLC Has $13.06 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

55I LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909,255 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,556 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

