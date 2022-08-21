55I LLC Has $30.40 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

55I LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,191 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.7% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 55I LLC owned 0.40% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $30,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,997,000 after buying an additional 13,847,444 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 227,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 370,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 534,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,440. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $57.36.

