55I LLC Has $35.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 801.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,852 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 0.8% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $35,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,266 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 354,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.29. The stock had a trading volume of 173,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,530. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.70. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

