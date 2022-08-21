55I LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,135 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.