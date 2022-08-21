55I LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. 37,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

