55I LLC Sells 18,932 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

55I LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $98.23. 1,070,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,428. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.