55I LLC Sells 327,278 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

55I LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,278 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.8% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $75,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $98.08. 408,075 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

