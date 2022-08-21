55I LLC Sells 754 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

55I LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.95. 916,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

