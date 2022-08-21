55I LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

55I LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VGT traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.93. 355,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,453. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.46 and a 200-day moving average of $372.42.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

