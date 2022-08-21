56,091 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 967,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 684,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 205,122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 172,537 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 509,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 131,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.17 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.