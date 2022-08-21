567,300 Shares in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Purchased by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 567,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. CatchMark Timber Trust comprises about 1.5% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CTT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.09. 293,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,356. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $546.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

(Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.