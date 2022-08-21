64,000 Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Purchased by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 70.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 136,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 56,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 609,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NNDM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.26. 2,361,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,484. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,116.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

