Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 31,200 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.28 million for the quarter.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

