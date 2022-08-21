Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 4.0% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 863,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,155,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 68,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,961,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.60. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

