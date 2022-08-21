Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,151.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.53 or 0.07448857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00155131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00255991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.07 or 0.00704804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.00542298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001105 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

