Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at $196,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at $196,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,013 shares of company stock worth $2,898,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

