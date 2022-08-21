Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $81.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

