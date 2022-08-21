Aion (AION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.14 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Aion has a total market capitalization of $22.14 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,382.71 or 0.99942495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00049534 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00216305 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00137237 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00236691 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00054804 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004092 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

