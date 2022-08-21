Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $69.84 million and $20.39 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00771407 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Alien Worlds
Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.
Alien Worlds Coin Trading
